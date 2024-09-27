iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF (BATS:FIBR) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF (BATS:FIBR – Get Free Report) were down 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $88.54 and last traded at $88.61. Approximately 1,396 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $88.66.

iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.29.

iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3738 per share. This is a boost from iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF (FIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of USD-denominated bonds and Treasury futures. The index seeks to equalize exposure to interest rate risk and credit risk. FIBR was launched on Feb 24, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

