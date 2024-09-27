Moonbeam (GLMR) Price Tops $0.19 on Major Exchanges

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 26th. One Moonbeam coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000296 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Moonbeam has a total market capitalization of $174.86 million and approximately $4.21 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Moonbeam has traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00045046 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00008468 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00014454 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00007788 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004545 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000109 BTC.

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam (GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,138,589,485 coins and its circulating supply is 903,633,991 coins. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

