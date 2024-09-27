pufETH (PUFETH) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $391.75 Million

pufETH (PUFETH) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 26th. Over the last seven days, pufETH has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar. pufETH has a market cap of $391.75 million and approximately $13.42 million worth of pufETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One pufETH token can now be purchased for about $2,631.86 or 0.04025692 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000077 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.99 or 0.00261549 BTC.

pufETH’s genesis date was January 30th, 2024. pufETH’s total supply is 518,906 tokens and its circulating supply is 148,847 tokens. pufETH’s official website is www.puffer.fi. The Reddit community for pufETH is https://reddit.com/r/puffer_finance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for pufETH is medium.com/@puffer.fi. pufETH’s official Twitter account is @puffer_finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “pufETH (PUFETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. pufETH has a current supply of 518,863.73325861. The last known price of pufETH is 2,598.12723829 USD and is down -2.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $6,597,538.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.puffer.fi.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pufETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pufETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy pufETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

