EOS (EOS) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $69.30 Million

EOS (EOS) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 26th. In the last week, EOS has traded up 5% against the US dollar. One EOS coin can now be purchased for about $0.54 or 0.00000829 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EOS has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion and approximately $69.30 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EOS alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000237 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001147 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001461 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001165 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000637 BTC.

About EOS

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnetworkfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

EOS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.