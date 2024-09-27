Aerodrome Finance (AERO) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $40.62 Million

Aerodrome Finance (AERO) traded up 18.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 26th. Aerodrome Finance has a market capitalization of $185.49 million and $40.62 million worth of Aerodrome Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Aerodrome Finance has traded up 36.8% against the dollar. One Aerodrome Finance token can now be bought for about $1.16 or 0.00001774 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000077 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.99 or 0.00261549 BTC.

Aerodrome Finance Profile

Aerodrome Finance’s total supply is 1,286,908,799 tokens and its circulating supply is 159,975,820 tokens. Aerodrome Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@aerodromefi. Aerodrome Finance’s official website is aerodrome.finance. Aerodrome Finance’s official Twitter account is @aerodromefi.

Buying and Selling Aerodrome Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Aerodrome Finance (AERO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. Aerodrome Finance has a current supply of 1,286,908,799.3389125 with 634,581,555.2012072 in circulation. The last known price of Aerodrome Finance is 0.97475871 USD and is up 0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 150 active market(s) with $22,594,392.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://aerodrome.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aerodrome Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aerodrome Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aerodrome Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

