ICON Price Up 11.7% Over Last 7 Days (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded up 3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 26th. ICON has a total market cap of $159.81 million and $4.33 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ICON has traded up 11.7% against the dollar. One ICON coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000240 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

ICON Coin Profile

ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It launched on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 1,035,017,657 coins and its circulating supply is 1,020,244,881 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official website is icon.community.

Get ICON alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 1,034,839,033.7526398 with 1,020,114,257.3685488 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.15151391 USD and is up 0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 137 active market(s) with $3,913,376.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ICON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.