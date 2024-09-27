Substratum Price Tops $0.0004 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 26th. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Substratum has a market capitalization of $115,062.32 and $11.96 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Substratum has traded 49.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Substratum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00008874 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001104 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00013970 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,430.78 or 1.00082757 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00008232 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00006641 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Substratum Profile

SUB is a token. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00035847 USD and is up 49.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $15.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.