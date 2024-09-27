Lisk (LSK) Trading Up 9.9% Over Last Week

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 26th. During the last week, Lisk has traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.96 or 0.00001461 BTC on exchanges. Lisk has a market cap of $136.05 million and approximately $4.68 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000237 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000829 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001147 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000617 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001165 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 142,446,483 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

