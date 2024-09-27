io.net Price Hits $2.25 on Exchanges (IO)

io.net (IO) traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 26th. io.net has a total market cap of $214.16 million and approximately $103.15 million worth of io.net was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, io.net has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One io.net token can currently be bought for $2.25 or 0.00003448 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get io.net alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000077 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.99 or 0.00261549 BTC.

About io.net

io.net’s genesis date was June 11th, 2024. io.net’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 tokens. io.net’s official Twitter account is @ionet. io.net’s official message board is ionet.medium.com. io.net’s official website is io.net.

io.net Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “io.net (IO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. io.net has a current supply of 800,000,000 with 120,286,834 in circulation. The last known price of io.net is 2.08505714 USD and is down -4.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 166 active market(s) with $65,898,635.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://io.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as io.net directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire io.net should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy io.net using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for io.net Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for io.net and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.