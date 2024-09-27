Steem Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $22.13 Million (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 26th. One Steem coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000308 BTC on popular exchanges. Steem has a market cap of $95.05 million and $22.13 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Steem has traded 10.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Steem alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,381.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $360.28 or 0.00551080 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00008908 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.05 or 0.00105622 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00031673 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $161.92 or 0.00247669 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00036217 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.10 or 0.00081219 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Steem Profile

Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 472,393,335 coins. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official website is steem.com.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.