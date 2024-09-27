Monero Hits One Day Trading Volume of $50.32 Million (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 26th. During the last seven days, Monero has traded down 8.3% against the dollar. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for about $161.92 or 0.00247669 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Monero has a market cap of $2.99 billion and $50.32 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Monero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $65,381.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $360.28 or 0.00551080 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00008908 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69.05 or 0.00105622 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00031673 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00036217 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.10 or 0.00081219 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000282 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,446,744 coins. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.