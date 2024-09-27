Siacoin (SC) Market Cap Achieves $289.91 Million

Siacoin (SC) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 26th. One Siacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Siacoin has a market cap of $289.91 million and $4.63 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Siacoin has traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Siacoin Coin Profile

SC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 57,769,785,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,740,391,700 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

