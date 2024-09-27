Siacoin (SC) Market Cap Achieves $289.91 Million

Siacoin (SC) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 26th. One Siacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Siacoin has a market cap of $289.91 million and $4.63 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Siacoin has traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,381.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000182 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $360.28 or 0.00551080 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00008908 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.05 or 0.00105622 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00031673 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.92 or 0.00247669 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00036217 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.10 or 0.00081219 BTC.
- Conflux (CFX) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000282 BTC.
Siacoin Coin Profile
SC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 57,769,785,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,740,391,700 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech.
Siacoin Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
