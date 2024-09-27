Indra Sistemas (OTCMKTS:ISMAY) Stock Price Down 12.7%

Shares of Indra Sistemas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ISMAY – Get Free Report) dropped 12.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.29 and last traded at $9.29. Approximately 1,112 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 222,300% from the average daily volume of 1 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.64.

Indra Sistemas Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.29.

Indra Sistemas (OTCMKTS:ISMAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Indra Sistemas had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter.

Indra Sistemas Cuts Dividend

Indra Sistemas Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a $0.0953 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. Indra Sistemas’s payout ratio is 15.15%.

Indra Sistemas, SA operates as a technology and consulting company for aerospace, defense, and mobility business worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Defence, Air Traffic, Mobility, and Minsait. It offers Mova Consulting for planing and designing transport infrastructures; Mova Collect for ticketing, tolling, and back office applications; Mova Traffic for building traffic management and control solutions; Mova Protect for protection of businesses and people; Mova Experience; Mova Comms for connecting the transportation ecosystem with personalized communication solutions; Mova Care that provides infrastructure operation and maintenance, technology operation and maintenance, and transportation services operation and maintenance; and In-Mova Space, a technological mobility and infrastructure management platform.

