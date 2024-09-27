Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF – Get Free Report) rose 4.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.69 and last traded at $10.69. Approximately 931 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 4,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.26.
Beazley Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.71.
Beazley Company Profile
Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cyber Risks, Digital, MAP Risks, Property Risks, and Specialty Risks segments. The Cyber Risk segment underwrites cyber and technology risks.
