SJM (OTCMKTS:SJMHF) Trading Up 12.9%

Shares of SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHF – Get Free Report) traded up 12.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.35 and last traded at $0.35. 12,900 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 89% from the average session volume of 6,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.
SJM Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.33.
SJM Company Profile
SJM Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, owns, develops, and operates casinos and related facilities in Macau. The company operates through two segments, Gaming Operations; and Hotel, Catering, Retail and Leasing Operations. The Gaming Operations segment engages in rolling, non-rolling, and electronic game gaming operations.
