PAX Global Technology (OTCMKTS:PXGYF) Trading 14.7% Higher

PAX Global Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:PXGYF – Get Free Report) shot up 14.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.67 and last traded at $0.67. 31,180 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 136% from the average session volume of 13,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.58.

PAX Global Technology Stock Up 14.7 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.69.

About PAX Global Technology

PAX Global Technology Limited, an investment holding company, develops and sells electronic funds transfer point-of-sale products in Hong Kong, the People's Republic of China, the United States, and Italy. Its E-payment terminal products include smart E-payment solutions; and android smartPOS, android smart tablet, unattended payment products, PINpad, and Minipigs and mPOS.

