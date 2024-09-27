Short Interest in Digital Locations, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLOC) Decreases By 48.9%

Digital Locations, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLOC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,100 shares, a decline of 48.9% from the August 31st total of 100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,816,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Digital Locations Stock Performance

DLOC stock remained flat at $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,088,445. The firm has a market capitalization of $587,016.00, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.45. Digital Locations has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.00.

About Digital Locations

Digital Locations, Inc operates as an aggregator, developer, and acquirer of small cell sites and cell towers for 5G services. The company intends to develop a portfolio of sites to meet the expected demand of growing 5G networks. It also provides web-based software, which provides a system and method for identifying wireless communication assets.

