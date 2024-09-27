Fortune Rise Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FRLAW) Short Interest Down 48.1% in September

Fortune Rise Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FRLAW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decrease of 48.1% from the August 31st total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Fortune Rise Acquisition Stock Performance
Shares of Fortune Rise Acquisition stock remained flat at $0.03 during trading on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.03. Fortune Rise Acquisition has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.08.
About Fortune Rise Acquisition
