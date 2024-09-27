BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a decrease of 49.6% from the August 31st total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.
BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Trading Up 0.6 %
BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,784. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.51. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $11.51.
BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.
Institutional Trading of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund
About BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund
BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.