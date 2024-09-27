BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a decrease of 49.6% from the August 31st total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,784. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.51. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $11.51.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund

About BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Accuvest Global Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 23,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 7,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Melfa Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Melfa Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 6,066 shares during the period.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.

