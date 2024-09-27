Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) Short Interest Update

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a decrease of 48.7% from the August 31st total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DPG. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 26,621 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,616 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 25,388 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 6,658 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 270.3% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,998 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 7,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 323.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,962 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 8,372 shares in the last quarter.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

DPG traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.64. 113,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,491. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.09. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $11.83.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

About Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.22%.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

