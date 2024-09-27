FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a decrease of 48.2% from the August 31st total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

FTAI Aviation Trading Down 0.8 %

FTAI Aviation stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.69. The company had a trading volume of 11,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,331. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.52 and its 200-day moving average is $25.29. FTAI Aviation has a 12-month low of $21.25 and a 12-month high of $26.38.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.79%.

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

