ENB Financial Corp (OTCMKTS:ENBP) Short Interest Down 50.0% in September

ENB Financial Corp (OTCMKTS:ENBP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ENB Financial Stock Performance

ENBP stock remained flat at $16.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday. ENB Financial has a 12 month low of $12.64 and a 12 month high of $17.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.46.

Get ENB Financial alerts:

ENB Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. ENB Financial’s payout ratio is 40.73%.

ENB Financial Company Profile

ENB Financial Corp operates as the bank holding company for Ephrata National Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and small-to-medium-sized businesses in Pennsylvania, the United States. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits.

Further Reading

