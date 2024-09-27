Diploma PLC (OTCMKTS:DPLMF) Short Interest Update

Diploma PLC (OTCMKTS:DPLMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a decrease of 49.4% from the August 31st total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.
Diploma Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:DPLMF remained flat at $59.46 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,211. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.53 and its 200 day moving average is $49.58. Diploma has a 12-month low of $41.74 and a 12-month high of $51.56.
Diploma Company Profile
