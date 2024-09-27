Diploma PLC (OTCMKTS:DPLMF) Short Interest Update

Diploma PLC (OTCMKTS:DPLMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a decrease of 49.4% from the August 31st total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Diploma Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:DPLMF remained flat at $59.46 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,211. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.53 and its 200 day moving average is $49.58. Diploma has a 12-month low of $41.74 and a 12-month high of $51.56.

Diploma Company Profile

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies technology-enabled products used in surgical procedures in operating theatres and endoscopy; testing equipment and services for clinical laboratories; and bio-pharma, food safety and testing, and other research-oriented products.

