Short Interest in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) Declines By 48.2%

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a decline of 48.2% from the August 31st total of 25,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF – Free Report) by 6,389.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,168 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

CIF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.78. 10,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,304. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.72. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $1.47 and a 1-year high of $1.83.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Increases Dividend

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.0148 dividend. This is a positive change from MFS Intermediate High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high income debt instruments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays U.S.

