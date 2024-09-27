BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) Short Interest Down 49.1% in September

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a drop of 49.1% from the August 31st total of 39,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 117,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.16. The stock had a trading volume of 107,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,693. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a one year low of $13.65 and a one year high of $15.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.84 and its 200 day moving average is $15.03.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1237 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIT. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 11.4% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 78,203 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 8,011 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $791,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,153 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 120,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 11,605 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

About BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

