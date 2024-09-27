BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) Short Interest Down 49.1% in September

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a drop of 49.1% from the August 31st total of 39,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 117,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Trading Up 0.1 %
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.16. The stock had a trading volume of 107,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,693. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a one year low of $13.65 and a one year high of $15.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.84 and its 200 day moving average is $15.03.
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1237 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.
Institutional Trading of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.
About BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.
