iPath Series B Carbon ETN (NYSEARCA:GRN) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $26.72

iPath Series B Carbon ETN (NYSEARCA:GRN – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.72 and traded as low as $25.34. iPath Series B Carbon ETN shares last traded at $25.47, with a volume of 1,001 shares changing hands.

iPath Series B Carbon ETN Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $77.00 million and a P/E ratio of 2.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.71.

iPath Series B Carbon ETN Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The iPath Series B Carbon Exchange-Traded Notes (GRN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays Global Carbon II TR USD index. The fund is an ETN that tracks a liquidity-weighted index of carbon-related credit plans. The index holds December futures contracts on EUAs and CERs. GRN was launched on Sep 10, 2019 and is issued by iPath.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iPath Series B Carbon ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPath Series B Carbon ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.