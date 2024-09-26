Fruits (FRTS) Trading 14.1% Lower Over Last Week

Fruits (FRTS) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 26th. One Fruits coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Fruits has traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar. Fruits has a market cap of $1.07 million and $69,279.80 worth of Fruits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000077 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $170.31 or 0.00260850 BTC.

Fruits Coin Profile

Fruits’ launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Fruits’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 91,079,704,210 coins. The official message board for Fruits is medium.com/@fruitsblockchain. The official website for Fruits is fruitsblockchain.com. The Reddit community for Fruits is https://reddit.com/r/Fruits_FRTS_Official. Fruits’ official Twitter account is @frts_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Fruits

According to CryptoCompare, “FRTS is a platform that provides an ecosystem of services connecting the different stakeholders in the non-profit space. FRTS’ services include a payment gateway to make donations in any local currency.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fruits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fruits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fruits using one of the exchanges listed above.

