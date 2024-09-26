Audius (AUDIO) Trading Up 5.9% Over Last Week

Audius (AUDIO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. Over the last week, Audius has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar. One Audius token can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000212 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Audius has a market capitalization of $174.57 million and approximately $10.74 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Audius

Audius’ genesis date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,284,903,981 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,260,762,231 tokens. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audius and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Audius is audius.co. The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com.

Audius Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear."

