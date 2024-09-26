ELIS Price Reaches $0.0990 on Major Exchanges (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. One ELIS token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0990 or 0.00000152 BTC on popular exchanges. ELIS has a market cap of $19.80 million and approximately $37,522.52 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ELIS has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ELIS Token Profile

ELIS is a token. It was first traded on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.09792276 USD and is up 1.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $61,311.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

