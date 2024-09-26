Casper Achieves Market Cap of $156.14 Million (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 26th. Casper has a market cap of $156.14 million and approximately $5.06 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Casper coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0127 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Casper has traded 8.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Casper

Casper’s launch date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 12,934,564,055 coins and its circulating supply is 12,329,937,133 coins. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog. Casper’s official website is casper.network. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network.

Casper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 12,932,162,688 with 12,327,648,018 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.01260936 USD and is up 5.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $7,652,072.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

