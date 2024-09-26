Ponke One Day Trading Volume Reaches $16.00 Million (PONKE)

Ponke (PONKE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. Ponke has a total market capitalization of $164.95 million and $16.00 million worth of Ponke was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ponke token can now be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00000541 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Ponke has traded up 7.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000077 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $170.31 or 0.00260850 BTC.

Ponke Token Profile

Ponke’s launch date was December 22nd, 2023. Ponke’s total supply is 555,544,226 tokens and its circulating supply is 466,863,331 tokens. The official website for Ponke is www.ponke.xyz. Ponke’s official Twitter account is @ponkesol.

Buying and Selling Ponke

According to CryptoCompare, “Ponke (PONKE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Ponke has a current supply of 555,544,226. The last known price of Ponke is 0.33217871 USD and is down -5.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 110 active market(s) with $11,597,449.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ponke.xyz/.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Ponke (PONKE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Ponke has a current supply of 555,544,226. The last known price of Ponke is 0.33217871 USD and is down -5.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 110 active market(s) with $11,597,449.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ponke.xyz/."

