LimeWire Trading 4.7% Lower This Week (LMWR)

LimeWire (LMWR) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. During the last week, LimeWire has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. LimeWire has a total market cap of $52.64 million and $4.01 million worth of LimeWire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LimeWire token can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000270 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LimeWire Profile

LimeWire was first traded on May 17th, 2023. LimeWire’s total supply is 633,045,269 tokens and its circulating supply is 298,482,485 tokens. The official website for LimeWire is limewire.com. LimeWire’s official Twitter account is @limewire. The official message board for LimeWire is blog.limewire.com.

Buying and Selling LimeWire

According to CryptoCompare, “LimeWire (LMWR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. LimeWire has a current supply of 633,045,269 with 298,482,485.61402553 in circulation. The last known price of LimeWire is 0.1775172 USD and is down -4.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $4,793,816.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://limewire.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LimeWire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LimeWire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LimeWire using one of the exchanges listed above.

