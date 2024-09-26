Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.84

Shares of Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$6.84 and traded as low as C$6.40. Cardinal Energy shares last traded at C$6.46, with a volume of 686,682 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CJ shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Cardinal Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Cardinal Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Cardinal Energy from C$8.50 to C$8.75 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$8.05.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$6.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.83. The firm has a market cap of C$1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.84.

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$169.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$164.70 million. Cardinal Energy had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 12.73%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cardinal Energy Ltd. will post 0.8847737 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Cardinal Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.63%.

In other news, Director John Albert Brussa purchased 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$6.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,960.00. 23.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, optimization, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

