Vince (NYSE:VNCE) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.00

Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.00 and traded as low as $1.75. Vince shares last traded at $1.88, with a volume of 73,333 shares.

Separately, Noble Financial assumed coverage on Vince in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $24.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.78.

Vince (NYSE:VNCE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 16th. The textile maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.29. Vince had a negative return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $74.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vince Holding Corp. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vince stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE – Free Report) by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,806 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,903 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors owned approximately 1.13% of Vince worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 16.11% of the company’s stock.

Vince Holding Corp. provides luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through Vince Wholesale, Vince Direct-to-Consumer segments. The company offers a range of men's and women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede products, and jackets, dresses, skirts, pants, t-shirts, footwear, outerwear, and accessories, as well as woven shirts, core and fashion pants, and blazers under the Vince brand.

