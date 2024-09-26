Brunswick Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BRBW) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.00

Brunswick Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BRBW – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.00 and traded as low as $13.20. Brunswick Bancorp shares last traded at $16.00, with a volume of 4,300 shares changing hands.
Brunswick Bancorp Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.00. The company has a market cap of $45.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.05.
Brunswick Bancorp Company Profile
Brunswick Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, checking, certificate of deposit accounts, business checking, equipment leasing, commercial mortgages, small business loans, construction loans, and merchant services.
