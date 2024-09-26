Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $105.80

Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $105.80 and traded as low as $89.66. Wacker Chemie shares last traded at $89.66, with a volume of 859 shares.
Wacker Chemie Price Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.69.
Wacker Chemie Company Profile
Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silica.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Wacker Chemie
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.