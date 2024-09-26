Canaccord Genuity Group (OTCMKTS:CCORF) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.30

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCORF – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.30 and traded as low as $6.25. Canaccord Genuity Group shares last traded at $6.57, with a volume of 491 shares changing hands.

Canaccord Genuity Group Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.31.

Canaccord Genuity Group Company Profile

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment products, and investment banking and brokerage services to institutional, corporate, and private clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

