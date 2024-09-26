SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.82

SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.82 and traded as low as $1.45. SCYNEXIS shares last traded at $1.53, with a volume of 107,075 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded SCYNEXIS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Get SCYNEXIS alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SCYX

SCYNEXIS Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $57.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.70 and its 200 day moving average is $1.82.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $0.74 million during the quarter. SCYNEXIS had a negative return on equity of 57.41% and a negative net margin of 366.09%. Equities research analysts forecast that SCYNEXIS, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Gonzalez David Angulo acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.37 per share, for a total transaction of $27,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 507,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,783.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SCYNEXIS

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 8.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 88,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 5.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 421,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 21,700 shares in the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd boosted its stake in shares of SCYNEXIS by 19.9% during the first quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 660,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 109,600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in SCYNEXIS by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,687,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after buying an additional 129,153 shares during the period. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP increased its holdings in SCYNEXIS by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,448,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 129,284 shares during the period. 54.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SCYNEXIS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops medicines to overcome and prevent difficult-to-treat and drug-resistant infections in the United States. It offers BREXAFEMME for the treatment of patients with vulvovaginal candidiasis (VVC) and recurrent VVC. The company's lead product candidate is Ibrexafungerp, an intravenous drug for the treatment of invasive candidiasis and/or candidemia, refractory invasive fungal infections, invasive aspergillosis, VVC, and recurrent VVC.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SCYNEXIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCYNEXIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.