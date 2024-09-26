Coin Hodl (OTCMKTS:MXRSF) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.10

Shares of Coin Hodl Inc. (OTCMKTS:MXRSF – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.10 and traded as low as $0.07. Coin Hodl shares last traded at $0.08, with a volume of 177,639 shares traded.
Coin Hodl Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.09 and a 200 day moving average of $0.10.
Coin Hodl Company Profile
COIN Hodl Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to pursue investment opportunities outside the sectors of digital currency and block chain. Previously, it operated as a merchant banking and financial advisory company with investments in cryptocurrency and blockchain sectors. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Toronto, Canada.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Coin Hodl
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for Coin Hodl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coin Hodl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.