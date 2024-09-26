Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.38

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (TSE:GTE – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:GTE)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$11.38 and traded as low as C$8.33. Gran Tierra Energy shares last traded at C$8.54, with a volume of 33,325 shares changing hands.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th.

The stock has a market cap of C$259.61 million, a P/E ratio of 3.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.44 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.61, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:GTE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.85 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$121.04 million during the quarter. Gran Tierra Energy had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.68%. On average, equities analysts expect that Gran Tierra Energy Inc. will post 0.4175101 EPS for the current year.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

