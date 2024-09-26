Interfor (TSE:IFP) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $17.23

Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$17.23 and traded as high as C$20.10. Interfor shares last traded at C$20.07, with a volume of 185,353 shares.

IFP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cibc World Mkts downgraded Interfor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Interfor from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Interfor from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Securities decreased their price target on Interfor from C$24.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Interfor from C$26.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$23.50.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$17.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$17.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.31, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of C$1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 2.51.

Interfor (TSE:IFP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($1.17) by C($0.30). Interfor had a negative net margin of 11.26% and a negative return on equity of 20.18%. The company had revenue of C$771.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$774.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Interfor Co. will post 2.8616667 earnings per share for the current year.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers decking, fascia and board, framing, v-joint paneling, fineline paneling, and siding products, as well as appearance, structural, studs, timbers, and machine stress related products.

