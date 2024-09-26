Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEF) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $125.80

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEF – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.80 and traded as high as $132.00. Symrise shares last traded at $132.00, with a volume of 153 shares traded.

Symrise Trading Down 1.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.39.

About Symrise

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health; and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and product solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for fish feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

