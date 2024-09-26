Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.07

Shares of Yangarra Resources Ltd. (TSE:YGR – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.07 and traded as high as C$1.08. Yangarra Resources shares last traded at C$1.06, with a volume of 7,918 shares trading hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$1.07 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$100.70 million, a PE ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.37, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$35.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$36.50 million. Yangarra Resources had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 7.90%. Equities research analysts expect that Yangarra Resources Ltd. will post 0.504717 EPS for the current year.

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The company focuses on the Cardium in Central Alberta. It also focuses on the Western Canadian Sedimentary basin. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

