George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $157.94

George Weston Limited (OTCMKTS:WNGRF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $157.94 and traded as high as $166.57. George Weston shares last traded at $166.57, with a volume of 103 shares.

George Weston Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.30. The company has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Get George Weston alerts:

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.30 billion for the quarter. George Weston had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 2.04%.

About George Weston

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for George Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for George Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.