Dynacor Group (TSE:DNG) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.15

Dynacor Group Inc. (TSE:DNG – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$5.15 and traded as high as C$5.42. Dynacor Group shares last traded at C$5.42, with a volume of 41,424 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Singular Research upgraded Dynacor Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 16th.

Get Dynacor Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DNG

Dynacor Group Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.15 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.13. The stock has a market cap of C$195.31 million, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 4.66.

Dynacor Group (TSE:DNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$92.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$90.31 million. Dynacor Group had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 16.93%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dynacor Group Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dynacor Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.012 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Dynacor Group’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

About Dynacor Group

(Get Free Report)

Dynacor Group Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of minerals properties in Peru. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Tumipampa project covering an area of 5,796 hectares located in the Circa district, Peru.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dynacor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynacor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.