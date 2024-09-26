Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.03

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWGL – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.03 and traded as high as $6.31. Crimson Wine Group shares last traded at $6.20, with a volume of 490 shares traded.

Crimson Wine Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $132.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.67 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 9.54 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.91.

Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.25 million during the quarter. Crimson Wine Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 1.43%.

Crimson Wine Group Company Profile

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, produces and sells wines in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. The company also sells bulk wines and grapes; and other non-wine products, such as merchandise, as well as provides custom winemaking services.

