ATCO (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $32.28

ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.28 and traded as high as $34.39. ATCO shares last traded at $34.39, with a volume of 2,677 shares traded.

ATCO Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.72.

ATCO Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.3598 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This is a positive change from ATCO’s previous dividend of $0.36. ATCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.22%.

ATCO Company Profile

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of energy, logistics and transportation, water, food and agriculture, real estate, and shelter services in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company engages in the electricity and natural gas transmission and distribution, and international electricity operations; energy storage, electricity generation, industrial water solutions, and clean fuels; and electricity and natural gas retail sales, and whole-home solutions.

