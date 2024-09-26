Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $40.86

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.86 and traded as high as $42.33. Capgemini shares last traded at $42.25, with a volume of 178,315 shares trading hands.

Capgemini Stock Up 3.8 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.86 and its 200-day moving average is $42.60.

About Capgemini

(Get Free Report)

Capgemini SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services primarily in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Ireland, the rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers strategy and transformation services in strategy, technology, data science, and creative design fields to support companies and organizations in creating new models and new products within the digital economy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capgemini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capgemini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.