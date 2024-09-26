Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.31

Posted by on Sep 26th, 2024

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Co. (OTCMKTS:FMCCGet Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.31 and traded as low as $1.19. Federal Home Loan Mortgage shares last traded at $1.20, with a volume of 418,368 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $0.75 price target on shares of Federal Home Loan Mortgage in a research report on Monday, June 17th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Federal Home Loan Mortgage

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.17 and its 200-day moving average is $1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $780.07 million, a P/E ratio of -40.00 and a beta of 1.71.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation operates in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. It operates through two segments, Single-Family and Multifamily. The Single-Family segment purchases, securitizes, and guarantees single-family loans; and manages single-family mortgage credit and market risk, as well as manages mortgage-related investments portfolio, single-family securitization activities, and treasury functions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Home Loan Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Home Loan Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.