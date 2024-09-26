Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.31

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Co. (OTCMKTS:FMCC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.31 and traded as low as $1.19. Federal Home Loan Mortgage shares last traded at $1.20, with a volume of 418,368 shares traded.

Separately, Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $0.75 price target on shares of Federal Home Loan Mortgage in a research report on Monday, June 17th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.17 and its 200-day moving average is $1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $780.07 million, a P/E ratio of -40.00 and a beta of 1.71.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation operates in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. It operates through two segments, Single-Family and Multifamily. The Single-Family segment purchases, securitizes, and guarantees single-family loans; and manages single-family mortgage credit and market risk, as well as manages mortgage-related investments portfolio, single-family securitization activities, and treasury functions.

