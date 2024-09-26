Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.68

Shares of Africa Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:AOIFF – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.68 and traded as low as $1.34. Africa Oil shares last traded at $1.37, with a volume of 95,039 shares.

Africa Oil Stock Down 3.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.68. The stock has a market cap of $571.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.00.

Africa Oil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Africa Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

About Africa Oil

Africa Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa. The company holds interests in producing and development assets in deep-water Nigeria, and development assets in Kenya. It also has a portfolio of exploration and appraisal assets in Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, and Kenya, as well as Guyana and Senegal Guinea Bissau Joint Development Zone.

